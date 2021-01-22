BTIG Research Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $71.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.31. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.83.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 7,401 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,497.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2,861.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,154,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,115,314 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $30,576,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $14,405,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $12,133,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

