Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $47.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 341,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

