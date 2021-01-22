Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BROG opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of -0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooge Energy in the third quarter worth $565,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brooge Energy in the second quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

