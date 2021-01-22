Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repsol, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.49 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 37.67%.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.