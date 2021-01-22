Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repsol, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repsol in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $10.49 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

