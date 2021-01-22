Brokers Issue Forecasts for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Net 1 UEPS Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.42). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.06 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 279,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

