Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) PT at $41.42

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.42.

USM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 11.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United States Cellular by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in United States Cellular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.