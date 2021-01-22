Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $8.67

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,476 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 1,448,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $634.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.