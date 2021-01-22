Brokerages Set TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) PT at C$27.75

Shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TELUS Co. (T.TO) alerts:

TSE T opened at C$26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.34.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co. (T.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.