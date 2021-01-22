Brokerages Set Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) PT at $17.50

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teekay Tankers by 196.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNK opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $374.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

