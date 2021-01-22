Brokerages Set Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) PT at $29.50

Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,455. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

