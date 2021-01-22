Brokerages Set See results about (LON:J) PT at GBX 582.80

Shares of See results about (LON:J) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 353.83 ($4.62).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on See results about from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of See results about to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a report on Monday.

