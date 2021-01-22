Brokerages Set Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Price Target at $4.55

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RYAM stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 635,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after acquiring an additional 705,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 213,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

