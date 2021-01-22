Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Target Price at $67.00

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8,742.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.