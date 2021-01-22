Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) PT at GBX 400.94

Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.94 ($5.17).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) stock opened at GBX 293.35 ($3.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £59.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.37. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £310.50 ($405.67). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Insiders have acquired 26,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,629 over the last ninety days.

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

