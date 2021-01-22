Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will post sales of $18.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.50 million to $18.90 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $71.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.