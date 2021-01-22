Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to announce sales of $30.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $25.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $129.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.68 billion to $131.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.48 billion to $137.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $300.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $5,027,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 9,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

