Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.54 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post $153.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.50 million and the highest is $156.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $155.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $602.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $623.41 million, with estimates ranging from $611.20 million to $631.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

SBRA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 714,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,032. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,358 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after acquiring an additional 670,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,046,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 648,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

