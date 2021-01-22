Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $16.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.05 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $17.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $74.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $110.55 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

