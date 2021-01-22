Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $911.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report $911.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $885.00 million and the highest is $938.94 million. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $859.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.62. 1,282,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14.

In related news, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,169,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,997,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

