Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.74. Woodward reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $531.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,400 shares of company stock worth $5,983,238. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Woodward by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.35. 243,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.87. Woodward has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

