Brokerages Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $47.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.15 million and the highest is $62.80 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $272.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 82.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $277.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $293.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $444.67 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $499.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,841,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 680,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,942,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 882,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

