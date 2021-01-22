Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report $146.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. PetIQ reported sales of $154.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $762.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $773.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $930.37 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $952.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PETQ traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.58. 10,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $992.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.