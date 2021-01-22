Brokerages Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

