Brokerages Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.23 Million

Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $77.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.57 million and the highest is $80.89 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $78.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $310.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.96 million to $320.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $318.42 million, with estimates ranging from $317.09 million to $319.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,589 shares of company stock worth $1,259,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

