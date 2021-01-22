Brokerages Anticipate First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.27. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market cap of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

