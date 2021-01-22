Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $8.99. Broadwind shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 28,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Broadwind alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $144.31 million, a P/E ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.