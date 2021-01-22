(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.76

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.76 and traded as high as $236.24. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $234.55, with a volume of 5,492,173 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32.

Get (BRK.B) alerts:

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.