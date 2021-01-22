(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.76

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.76 and traded as high as $236.24. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $234.55, with a volume of 5,492,173 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.35 and its 200-day moving average is $215.32.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(BRK.B) Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

