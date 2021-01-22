BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

