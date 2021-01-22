Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

NVDA traded up $17.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $552.45. The stock had a trading volume of 477,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.