Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,797 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after purchasing an additional 538,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

