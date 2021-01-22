BP (NYSE:BP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 628.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

