BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 362,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,987. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 448,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,397,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 163.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 120,298 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

