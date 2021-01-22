Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,504 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 35.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.