Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.49. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 223,022 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £13.80 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.