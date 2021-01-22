Bounce Token 1-Day Volume Hits $7.49 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $432.43 or 0.01309411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00122622 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00071309 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00273786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00038811 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

Bounce Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.