Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Trading Up 5.4% After Dividend Announcement

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 1,296,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,785,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

