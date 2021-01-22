Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1273703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Boston Private Financial by 82.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

