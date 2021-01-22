Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.