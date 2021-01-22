Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $0.94. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 43,041 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BORR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $100.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

