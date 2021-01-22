Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,480.00 at Truist

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,926.07.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,109.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,884.52. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Booking by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

