boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Given New GBX 480 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock opened at GBX 337.60 ($4.41) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 304.60. The firm has a market cap of £4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 51.15. boohoo group plc has a one year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

