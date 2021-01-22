boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB cut shares of boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. boohoo group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.82.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

