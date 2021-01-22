Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.61.

Get Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) alerts:

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, and data and analytics propositions to technology, financial services, and diversity business communities in the United Kingdom, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates information-age.com, an online portal that offers news, analysis, guidance, and research for its CTO community; and organizes a range of live events programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.