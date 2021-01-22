Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON BONH opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71. Bonhill Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.75 ($0.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.61.
Bonhill Group Plc (BONH.L) Company Profile
