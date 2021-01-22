BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.74 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $675,073.68 and $121,512.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,702.90 or 1.00194561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016131 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,471 coins and its circulating supply is 912,683 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

