BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

BOKF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.24. 241,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,937. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $880,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

