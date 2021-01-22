Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.70. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

