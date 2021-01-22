Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $212,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Svb Leerink cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.26.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $157.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

