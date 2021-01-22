Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 311.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $3.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

