Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 1,040 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $54.42 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

