Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,380,000 after buying an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in The Wendy’s by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

